Happy Arbor Day! Plant a tree, help the environment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Each tree in our environment absorbs harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide that can contribute to climate change. That's why they're so important to our environment.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Arbor Day started as a way to plant more trees and educate people about the importance of trees to our climate.

According to Karla Long, the Director of Learning and Engagement at Dawes Arboretum, “Our forests capture and store about 15% of our yearly carbon emissions with all the pollution we create."

Trees absorb not only carbon dioxide but also other pollutants. Through the photosynthesis process, trees absorb these elements.

"Trees can trap everything for us and hold those pollutants in as a wonderful vessel so that we can have this clear oxygen," Long said.

Trees and their root system can filter our water, slow erosion and storm surge, and provide cooling to urban areas. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees can cool down cities up to 10 degrees.

Dawes Arboretum will be celebrating Arbor Day on Saturday, April 30 by handing out tree seedlings that you can take home to plant. They will also have plant experts, tree climbing and more.