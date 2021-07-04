Hamilton Elementary School closed Wednesday after building hit by bullet

Hamilton Elementary School announced that it has closed on Wednesday after the building was hit by a bullet Tuesday night.
The Hamilton Local School District says a bullet damaged a window on the north side of the building. They canceled classes at the elementary school to allow time for repairs and due to an active investigation into the incident.
No one was injured in the incident.
The district said all other buildings were inspected and deemed safe for school on Wednesday by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Obetz Police.