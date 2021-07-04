Hamilton Elementary School closed Wednesday after building hit by bullet

The school canceled classes for repairs and an investigation into the incident.

Hamilton Elementary School announced that it has closed on Wednesday after the building was hit by a bullet Tuesday night.

The Hamilton Local School District says a bullet damaged a window on the north side of the building. They canceled classes at the elementary school to allow time for repairs and due to an active investigation into the incident.

Hamilton Elementary School will be closed today, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 for repairs to property damage and an ongoing investigation of the North side of the building.



For more information, please visit our website: https://t.co/lFypHg2yOx — Hamilton Rangers (@HamiltonLocalSD) April 7, 2021

No one was injured in the incident.