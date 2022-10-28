Half of driving deaths on Halloween in 2021 were caused by drunk drivers

There were 93 drunk driving deaths on Halloween last year. That made up about half of all driving deaths on the holiday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's Halloween weekend, which means trick or treating, candy, costumes and parties may be on your mind. But what about drunk driving? Halloween is actually one of the worst holidays for drinking and driving.

Laura Cruea lost her son in 2010, three weeks into his senior year of high school.

“My son’s seatbelt was cut by a piece of metal from the wreckage and he was ejected out the back window where he broke his neck and he died,” she said.

Cruea is pleading with those celebrating Halloween this weekend to not drive under the influence.

Doug Scoles, the regional executive director off Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said last year there were 93 drunk driving deaths on Halloween alone. That made up about half of all driving deaths on the holiday.

“We think of dangerous holidays for drunk driving, we think of New Year’s Eve or Fourth of July traditionally, but actually Halloween has grown to be one of the most dangerous holidays in the country now,” he said.

Cruea says the danger is not worth the risk.

“I know that at some point this weekend, somewhere, someone is going to get that knock on the door, that phone call is going to change their life forever, I hate that,” she said.