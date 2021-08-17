Haitians in Columbus begin supply drive for earthquake victims

In an effort to help those left homeless from the earthquake and those who were injured, Columbus’ Haitian community has set up two drop-off points for donations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death toll in Haiti has climbed over 1,400 after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

For Haitian-born residents living in Columbus, the news of another earthquake is like reliving a nightmare.

“It's going back to 2010. It's 2010 all over again. In the 2010 I lost my older brother, so when I saw it again my heart dropped,” said Marc Frequiere.

His sister is now living the nightmare having lost her home during Saturday’s earthquake.

“Thank God she was not in the house when that happened the house is destroyed,” he said.

In an effort to help those left homeless from the earthquake and those who were injured, Columbus’ Haitian community has set up two drop-off points for people to leave donations.

They said what is of greatest need is fresh water and medicine.

There are two drop-off locations where people can leave their donations: