Gym at Bishop Hartley struck by stray bullet while students inside taking test

School administrators said no one was hurt

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The gym at Bishop Hartley High School was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school sent to families.

School administrators wrote there was a situation at an apartment complex, just northwest of Bishop Hartley, when a gun was fired.

According to the letter, about 60 freshman students were in the gym taking the standardized IOWA test at the time. No one was hurt.

The school reported the incident to Columbus police and students were moved to the cafeteria.