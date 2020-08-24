Gun, ammunition found in carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

The unloaded gun and ammunition were found at an airport checkpoint on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun and 70 rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Monday.

An officer noticed the gun and ammunition when the bag was going through X-ray screening at a security checkpoint. The gun was not loaded.

In addition to the gun, the bag contained a box with 50 rounds of ammunition and two magazines with 10 rounds each.

The gun and ammunition were confiscated by local law enforcement.

The TSA said 11 guns have been found at security checkpoints at John Glenn Columbus International Airport this year. 29 were found last year.

A loaded gun was found last month in a backpack at a checkpoint in Columbus, according to a report from airport police. The man told officers he did not intend to bring the gun on the airplane.

Passengers are allowed to travel with unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed in a hard-sided case and declared at check-in.

Nationwide, the TSA said 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints last year -- which is up about 5% from 2018.