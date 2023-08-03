Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away at age 13

Nitro, a 13-year-old German Shepherd, passed away after serving with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their K-9 coworkers Wednesday morning.

Nitro, a 13-year-old German Shepherd, passed away after serving with the sheriff’s office since 2013. The office posted the announcement to Facebook on Thursday, saying that he enjoyed running the farm life with his family when he wasn’t at work.

Nitro was trained and star certified in multiple fields including narcotics detection, and patrol related operations like tracking, apprehension, article searching and handler protection.

We are sad to announce that K-9 Nitro passed away yesterday morning. Nitro (2010-2023) was a German Sheppard who loved... Posted by Guernsey County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden on Thursday, August 3, 2023

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.