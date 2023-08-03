x
Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away at age 13

Nitro, a 13-year-old German Shepherd, passed away after serving with the sheriff’s office since 2013.
Credit: Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their K-9 coworkers Wednesday morning.

Nitro, a 13-year-old German Shepherd, passed away after serving with the sheriff’s office since 2013. The office posted the announcement to Facebook on Thursday, saying that he enjoyed running the farm life with his family when he wasn’t at work.

Credit: Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office

Nitro was trained and star certified in multiple fields including narcotics detection, and patrol related operations like tracking, apprehension, article searching and handler protection.

Posted by Guernsey County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden on Thursday, August 3, 2023

