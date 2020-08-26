Mount Vernon woman charged in Newark man's death; 2 others sought

Alexander Anderson of Newark was shot Sunday morning in Guernsey County, the sheriff's office said.

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Mount Vernon woman is arrested in connection to the death of a Newark man in Guernsey County and deputies are still searching for a suspect and a person of interest in the case.

The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office said a woman called 911 call around 9:30 a.m. on August 23 saying her friend had been shot while they were on the side of Zion Road near the rural area of Kimbolton.

The sheriff's office said the woman who called said they were trying to get someone to help them when their vehicle became disabled.

When deputies arrived, 29-year-old Alexander Anderson lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said 27-year-old Katelyn Null, of Mount Vernon, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to commit murder in connection to Anderson's death.

Null is in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said deputies are looking for 25-year-old Jacob Harper of Newcomerstown and 30-year-old Joshua Jackson of Ulrichsville.

Paden said Harper is a murder suspect and Jackson is a person of interest in the case.

Harper and Jackson should both be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.