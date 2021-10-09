'Those were people': Groveport museum preserves 9/11 artifacts to honor lives lost

One man has dedicated his life to preserve the tragic day in American history.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Whether it’s one year or 20 years, the images of Sept. 11, 2001 remain the same.

One man has dedicated his life to preserve the tragic day in American history. Though 20 years have passed, visitors at Motts Military Museum in Groveport can still feel the reality of that day.

A New York City firetruck that was once at the North Tower when the building collapsed is one of many artifacts that now sits at the museum.

“When you look at this fire truck and realized what it has experienced, and what it says, and all those lives we lost… it’s still there,” said Warren Motts.

Motts has several items from that tragic day. He says it’s items like the fire truck that bring people back, including New York firefighters who have been part of his 9/11 program for years. Firefighters who lost friends and loved ones when the towers came under attack.

Though the symbols at the museum represent a day of tragedy, they also represent a day of recovery so Motts says no one will ever forget.

“A hundred years from now I don’t want them to forget, because there’s some 3,000 people who died in that thing,” said Motts. “And those were people. Those were living, breathing human beings that have families and this is a connection with that whole thing.”

A connection that brings people from miles to one location, to remember.