Groveport man killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Groveport man was killed in a Fairfield County crash on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the crash scene on state Route 188 near Royalton Road just before 5:30 p.m.

OSHP said 52-year-old Daniel Lashelle was driving a pickup truck westbound on state Route 188 when he drove off the right side of the road on a curve and overturned.

Lashelle was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.