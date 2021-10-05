'Absolute tragedy': Groveport Madison HS remembers longtime secretary who died after crash

Paula Kennedy died after a stolen car ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle on Noe Bixby Road.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Groveport Madison High School is mourning the loss of a longtime secretary who died after a crash over the weekend.

Paula Kennedy, a building secretary who worked with the district for 17 years, died after a stolen car ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle on Noe Bixby Road in Madison Township around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Kennedy was taken to Grant Medical Center where she later died.

Students and staff led a ceremony Tuesday morning where they posted sticky notes with messages of love and support for the Kennedy family in the school. They also released balloons outside of the school.

"Words cannot describe the sadness of this situation and the loss it represents to our school and to our Cruiser family. She touched many lives at our school during her 17 years working for Groveport Madison Schools," the principal said in an email to students and parents.

The high school will have grief counseling and support in place as long as needed.

Kennedy had four daughters who were also graduates of Groveport Madison High School.

"I hope her daughters and immediate family see and understand the impact Paula had on our community. Words will not comfort our loss. However, actions like this will always keep her memory alive & close to our hearts!" the school said in a Facebook post.

Details of funeral arrangements have not been released yet.