Groveport Madison football game evacuated after report of shots fired

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams said two people have been detained for questioning.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Police investigate a report of shots fired at Groveport Madison High School on Aug. 19, 2022.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Police are investigating a report of shots fired at Groveport Madison High School Friday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received reports of shots fired around 9:10 p.m.

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams told 10TV as of about 9:50 p.m., no victims have been found and law enforcement officers are still searching the area.

Adams said the school and the football stadium are being evacuated.

There was a football game between Groveport Madison and Canal Winchester happening at the time of the reported shots fired.

Adams said two people have been detained for questioning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

