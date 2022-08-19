Groveport Madison football game evacuated after report of shots fired

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams said two people have been detained for questioning.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Police are investigating a report of shots fired at Groveport Madison High School Friday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received reports of shots fired around 9:10 p.m.

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams told 10TV as of about 9:50 p.m., no victims have been found and law enforcement officers are still searching the area.

Adams said the school and the football stadium are being evacuated.

There was a football game between Groveport Madison and Canal Winchester happening at the time of the reported shots fired.

