Grove City restaurant back open after fire, pandemic struggles

Blu Willy's closed in April due to a fire, but customers are thrilled they have reopened.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Blu Willy's is back open in Grove City after a fire destroyed the restaurant in April.

Even as many bars and restaurants struggle because of COVID-19 policies, the owners of Blu Willy's said they didn't think twice about reopening.

Grove City resident Jodie Williams is thrilled to have them back open.

“We've gone here a couple of times. We fricking love their burger, they are amazing. They are so juicy and delicious and yummy every time,” Williams said.



The restaurant opened in September 2019, struggled with pandemic shut-downs in March, then suffered a devastating blow.

“It was heartbreaking. I was angry because I didn't understand, confused. I went through every emotion you could think of all in one,” said owner Sarah Smink.

Smink explains even with the uncertain future for bars and restaurants with COVID-19 issues, they knew they wanted to reopen.

“I think it was that day, we were ready,” Smink said.

They spent the last several months rebuilding and now they've been able to bring back loyal employees.

"I knew I was coming back to Blu Willy's. I love it here. It's like another family,” said Blu Willy’s employee, Morgan McGraw.

At time when so many businesses are closing their doors for good, Blu Willy's is grateful to the community to be able to reopen theirs.

“I'm very thankful for us being able to come back after going through so much,” Smink said.