Grove City police searching for missing 31-year-old man

According to police, Knox has a history of substance abuse and has been known to make statements about harming himself.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are searching for a 31-year-old man missing out of Grove City.

Keith Knox was last seen leaving St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on July 10. According to police, Knox spoke with his mother on the phone following that meeting.

The next day, police received a report from Knox's mother that someone had called her on Knox's phone, claiming they had found the phone at Alum Creek Park.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has since searched the park but has not found Knox or his car.

Police said Knox has a history of substance abuse and has been known to make statements about harming himself.

Knox is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Knox is believed to be driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate JJW5570.