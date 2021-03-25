Grove City police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

Sarah Hatfield was last seen in the area of Sullivant Avenue and S. Highland Avenue in Columbus on March 21.

The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on March 21.

Police say Sarah Hatfield, 22, was staying at a hotel in Grove City and left in the middle of the night with two other occupants.

Hatfield got out of the vehicle near Sullivant Avenue and S. Highland Avenue in Columbus. She has not been seen since.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.