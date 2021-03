Authorities said Lakiah Chavis was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be in the Columbus area.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home.

Chavis is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.