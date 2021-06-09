Grove City police K-9 Max passes away

Max, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, had served with the division since July 2015.

The Grove City Police Department announced Wednesday that K-9 Max has passed away.

A cancerous growth on Max was discovered Tuesday and he did not survive his emergency surgery.

Max, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, had served with the division since July 2015.

Police say he was a dual-purpose K-9 trained in narcotic detection, criminal apprehension, human tracking, article search and handler protection.

He served with the Special Operations Bureau and Patrol with his handler Officer Kitko.

Max was deployed over 1,290 times assisted in over 600 arrests.