Grove City mayor announces new Chief of Police

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Mayor Richard Stage announced Friday the appointment of Richard Fambro as the next chief of the Grove City Division of Police.

“We are truly fortunate and pleased to welcome Colonel Fambro as he joins our extremely dedicated and organized team of law enforcement professionals,” said Stage.

According to a press release, Fambro is a 32-year veteran of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, retiring this year as colonel and superintendent of the organization’s more than 2,200 public safety associates.

“I am truly grateful and appreciative of Mayor Stage’s confidence in me to lead the dedicated women and men of the Grove City Division of Police,” said Fambro. “My first objective is to learn from the Police Division’s sworn and professional staff, as well as interacting with and working on behalf of the community.”

Fambro is replacing former Chief Richard Butsko, Jr., who retired in March. The city's safety director Kevin Teaford has served as the interim chief since Butsko’s retirement.

“Colonel Fambro is a highly respected leader who has positively influenced law enforcement policies and practices across the state,” said Teaford. “His experience and character make him an outstanding choice to serve as our next chief of police. The police division and our community are fortunate to have such a leader at the head of our internationally accredited police team.”