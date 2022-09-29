Bodycam video shows 2 Grove City officers dragged by car while trying to make arrest

Both officers from the Grove City Division of Police were released from the hospital and are reported to be OK.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Two Grove City police officers were injured after being dragged by a car while trying to make an arrest Thursday, according to the Grove City Division of Police.



Police said the officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road when they located Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.



Body camera footage shows an officer approaching Martinez in his car. He refused to exit his vehicle and did not follow orders, police said.

Martinez put the car in reverse while struggling with officers, dragging both between the car and the door. He then drove away in the vehicle with his passengers, Deanna Faris and a young girl.

Both officers received lacerations after Martinez struck them with the door and dragged them while escaping.

He was later caught by Reynoldsburg police.