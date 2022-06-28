Grove City man killed in motorcycle crash

The crash happened in the area of Buckeye Parkway and Pinnacle Club Drive around 5:30 p.m.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grove City on Monday.

Officers with the Grove City Division of Police were called to the area of Buckeye Parkway and Pinnacle Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

The crash involved one motorcycle, which was driven by 41-year-old Michael Bolin, of Grove City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say why Bolin crashed his motorcycle and an investigation is underway.