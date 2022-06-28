Grove City man killed in motorcycle crash

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grove City on Monday.
Officers with the Grove City Division of Police were called to the area of Buckeye Parkway and Pinnacle Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.
The crash involved one motorcycle, which was driven by 41-year-old Michael Bolin, of Grove City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say why Bolin crashed his motorcycle and an investigation is underway.
The road was closed for several hours before reopening around 8:30 p.m.