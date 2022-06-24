Grove City man dies after crash in Pickaway County

Jesse Craigo, from Grove City, was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 26-year-old man died after crashing into a van in Pickaway County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old girl driving a van was stopped on U.S. 62, north of Ballah Road waiting to turn into a business when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesse Craigo, OSHP says.

Craigo, from Grove City, was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, OSHP says.