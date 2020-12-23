Police: Man arrested for stealing several packages off front porches in Grove City

Grove City police said they saw Jason Humphrey, 42, steal packages off the front porches of five different residences.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A Grove City man was arrested on Tuesday after he was caught stealing packages off front porches, according to the Grove City Division of Police.

Grove City police said plain-clothed officers noticed Jason Humphrey, 42, following a delivery vehicle and stealing packages from front porches at five different homes moments after the delivery vehicle drove away.

Officers approached Humphrey and arrested him.

When officers searched Humphrey's vehicle, police said they found multiple packages inside which officers redelivered to their owners.

Grove City police said officers were placing bait packages when they noticed Humphrey stealing other packages.

Grove City police, in partnership with the United States Postal Service, randomly placed fake packages with internal GPS tracking devices on predetermined front porches around Grove City.

Humphrey is in the Franklin County jail.