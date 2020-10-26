Grove City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Kylie Evoy, 16, left her home in Grove City on Oct. 22 and has not returned.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City Police are looking for a missing teenager who is considered an endangered runaway, according to a release.

Police say she has been on social media, but will not reveal her location. She does not have her cell phone with her.

She is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.