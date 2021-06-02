Grove City couple sentenced on 17 counts of animal cruelty after animals seized from home

More than 200 animals were seized from Douglas and Britny DeVaul in 2019.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A Grove City couple has been sentenced to five years probation and they are no longer allowed to breed and/or broker any animals after a jury convicted them on animal cruelty charges, according to Columbus Humane.

In 2019, more than 200 animals were seized from Douglas and Britny DeVaul, the owners of The Petting Zoo, also known as Grove City Reptiles on West Broad Street.

Approximately 30 complaints were filed against them after people said their puppies died after they bought them from the DeVauls.

Columbus Humane said at the time about 100 reptiles, more than 90 dogs and more than 50 livestock animals were taken from the home and store.

They said a large number of animal remains were also found.

The DeVauls were convicted on 17 of the 20 animal cruelty charges.

They also must pay $16,000 in fines to Columbus Humane.