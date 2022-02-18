Grove City Chief of Police announces retirement

Grove City Chief of Police Richard Butsko's last day on the job will be March 5.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City Chief of Police Richard Butsko announced Friday he is retiring.

Butsko's last day with the division will be on March 5. He served 29 years with the Grove City Division of Police.

“Rick has been a tremendous asset to the community and our incredible Division of Police team,” said Grove City Mayor Richard Stage. “We are truly appreciative of his nearly three decades of service and we wish him well.”

Stage said the city's safety director, Kevin Teaford, will serve as interim police chief starting on March 6.