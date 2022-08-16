Group uses stolen Hyundai to break into Obetz store, steal guns

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police are not sure how many guns the suspects got away with.

OBETZ, Ohio — Police are searching for four suspects who crashed a stolen Hyundai into a store in Obetz and stole several guns early Sunday morning.

An incident report states an officer attempted to pull over a silver sedan around 3 a.m. on Alum Creek Drive near Williams Road. A pursuit ensued after the driver would not pull over, but the pursuit was stopped after the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

The pursuing officer told other units the sedan was seen leaving the Vance Outdoors store and officers should go there.

Upon arrival, an officer found a Hyundai Sonata crashed into the front of the store.

A store employee arrived and reviewed surveillance tape which showed four suspects wearing masks and gloves entered through a hole created by the crash.

Two of the suspects broke into a gun case and all four suspects took multiple firearms, according to the report. It's not known how many guns were taken.

This is the second time in less than a month a stolen car was used to break into Vance Outdoors.

A group of about eight teens used three stolen Kias to crash into the building and steal guns from the store. The teens got away with about a half dozen guns.