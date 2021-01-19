'We are going to be ready': Columbus officers helping protect inauguration

The trip, including the officer's salaries, are paid for by the D.C. Metro Police Department.

Security is extremely tight in Washington, D.C ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Some of the eyes on the ground are from Columbus police officers.

Columbus Deputy Chief Richard Bash and a group of about 70 Columbus police officers are part of a security team.

Bash described the scene in D.C. as surreal.

“So few people, so few cars. Really the only cars are police cruisers going through their barricade in order to do their walk-through as well,” Bash said.

Bash says he and the group of officers were sworn in Monday night with about 1,000 other officers from across the country. They will be stationed near Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th street.

“We are tasked with protecting that crowd and making sure there are no threats coming from the crowd. I don't know how big the crowd is going to be because everyone has to go through a number of checkpoints,” Bash said.

He says this is the most secure he's ever seen the nation's Capitol.

“Just going into that secure area with military vehicles and barricades and Concertina wire up. It's very different than I've ever seen DC,” Bash said.



While Bash and the Columbus officers agreed to provide security last fall, he argues it will be a tougher job after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

“We are going to be ready, we are going to be vigilant, we will be on edge. We have great intelligence coming from not just Columbus but also here in D.C. on a regular basis,” Bash said.

Bash says the officers will be out on the streets keeping guard for about 16 hours on Wednesday and will be heading back to Columbus on Thursday.