Grievance filed in former Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan's demotion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What is the future for former Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan?

Mayor Andrew Ginther demoted the Quinlan to deputy chief just before his probationary period expired.

But now, a commander within the division has filed a complaint saying a deputy chief cannot come from the chief's position.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 President Keither Ferrell claims that the police union contract says a deputy chief must be promoted from the command staff ranks.

“This isn't anything against Deputy Chief Quinlan." Ferrell said,” To me, the contract is the contract, regardless of who is involved. We feel there are pretty strong contractual language that discusses how that can be done or if it can be done.”

The mayor's office sent a statement saying, "The FOP is within their rights to grieve the action. We were well within our rights to move Tom Quinlan into a Deputy Chief role."

We reached out to the safety director's office and we were told they are reviewing the grievance. A hearing should be scheduled in the next week or so.