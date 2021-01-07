Greyhound to add security measures to downtown bus station in agreement with Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has reached an agreement with the downtown Greyhound bus station to address the high rate of crime happening in the area.
Last month, City Attorney Zack Klein and the Columbus Division of Police filed a complaint for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the downtown, calling it a public nuisance and a threat to the community's safety.
Klein said Columbus police have responded to more than 300 calls in 2021 for concerns about stabbings, overdoses and a recent shooting at the station.
As part of the agreement, Greyhound must take a number of safety measures at the station, including, but not limited to:
- Private security at the station with at least two uniformed security officers on duty at all times
- Security cameras and signage
- Stationed security officer who will only allow entrance to customers purchasing or who have already purchased a ticket
- Maintained outside lighting
- Repairing broken windows
- Cleaning debris and trash
“We are pleased that we could reach an agreement with Greyhound to implement the necessary changes to make this a safe place for residents and visitors traveling in and out of Columbus,” Klein said in a release.
Klein added that he and Columbus police will make sure the safety measures are put in place and enforced.