Greyhound to add security measures to downtown bus station in agreement with Columbus

The agreement comes after the city filed a complaint against Greyhound, calling the downtown bus station a public nuisance and a threat to the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has reached an agreement with the downtown Greyhound bus station to address the high rate of crime happening in the area.

Last month, City Attorney Zack Klein and the Columbus Division of Police filed a complaint for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the downtown, calling it a public nuisance and a threat to the community's safety.

Klein said Columbus police have responded to more than 300 calls in 2021 for concerns about stabbings, overdoses and a recent shooting at the station.

As part of the agreement, Greyhound must take a number of safety measures at the station, including, but not limited to:

Private security at the station with at least two uniformed security officers on duty at all times

Security cameras and signage

Stationed security officer who will only allow entrance to customers purchasing or who have already purchased a ticket

Maintained outside lighting

Repairing broken windows

Cleaning debris and trash

“We are pleased that we could reach an agreement with Greyhound to implement the necessary changes to make this a safe place for residents and visitors traveling in and out of Columbus,” Klein said in a release.