Family of bartender killed in Short North seek justice for his death

Gregory Coleman's sisters sat down with 10TV to talk about his death and to ask the community for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Glenay Coleman and Amanda Kusek can vividly remember the moment they got the call that their brother, Gregory Coleman Jr., was in the hospital fighting for his life.

Gregory Coleman, 37, was pronounced dead nearly two weeks after being attacked by two men on Sept. 5 outside of a bar on North High Street.

“The whole thing is very disgusting and disturbing and it's heartbreaking. It just makes me really disappointed that there's people out there like this that are this horrible,” said Glenay Coleman.

The sisters recounted how devastating it was not only to see her brother beaten, but to see the response on social media as her brother lay in the hospital on life support for 12 days.

“Seeing your brother on life support for two weeks, just trying to have the most hope and the most faith that you've ever had in your entire life that he could just wake up and that this was all just a dream is pretty much what this was like," said Coleman.

They said Greg was a dedicated bartender in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus, known and loved by the community.

"A lot of people knew him and came in to see him and he treats everyone with the utmost respect,” Coleman said.

Beyond his work, he was a protector to his three sisters and a loving father to his young daughter.

“He was the best brother too,” Kusek said. “He always made sure we knew how much he loved us.”

The family is seeking justice and asking the community to help in finding the second man charged with his murder. 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was put behind bars on Sept. 21, but a second man being charged, 32-year-old Christian Foster, remains on the run.

“These people need to be held accountable. They are menaces at this point and they need to be held accountable for what they've done,” Coleman said.