The show is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Historic Crew Stadium.

After being postponed in 2020, The Hella Mega Tour will hit the road this summer with the addition of a stop in Columbus.

The tour, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, will now include a show at Historic Crew Stadium on Aug. 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.