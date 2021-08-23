The Wilds welcomes greater one-horned rhino calf

The Wilds says Sanya is providing excellent care to her calf.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wilds announced the arrival of a greater one-horned rhinoceros calf born last week.

The female calf was born Aug. 16 at the conservation center. The Wilds says Sanya, an experienced mother, is providing excellent care to her calf.

“We are extremely excited to welcome this calf into our Wilds family. Every rhinoceros is important to the future of their species, and this calf and the other rhinos at The Wilds are wonderful ambassadors for their cousins in their native range. We’re proud of the success of our rhino program, and we remain committed to their care while also providing our guests with the opportunity to be inspired by these wonderful animals and empowered to help make a difference,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds.

Calves usually weigh more than 100 pounds at birth and gain a few pounds every day, according to The Wilds.

An adult greater one-horned rhino can reach weights of approximately 4,000 to 6,000 pounds.

This calf is the ninth greater one-horned rhino born at The Wilds.

Sanya has given birth to six calves since arriving at The Wilds in 2004.

This is the second offspring for the calf’s father, Jahi. Jahi was born at Zoo Tampa in 2011 and arrived at The Wilds from the Central Florida Zoo in 2017.

The Wilds is home to five greater one-horned rhinos and 15 southern white rhinos.

The new calf may be visible to guests during either an Open-Air Safari Tour.