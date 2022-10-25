Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was harmed.

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters from multiple departments were able to put out a fire at the Historic Buxton Inn in Granville Tuesday morning.

Crews were first called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. According to Granville Fire Chief Casey Curtis, eight surrounding departments responded to the scene.

Curtis said the fire was located in the ceiling about the kitchen. The fire was contained around 10 a.m.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was harmed, according to Curtis.

The extent of damage done by the fire is unknown at this time.

Bob Schilling, who has owned the inn for nearly eight years, said the kitchen was added on to the original structure. He adds the original building appears to be OK with some smoke damage.

Schilling said it is unknown how long the kitchen will be closed.