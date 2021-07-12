Grandview Heights man indicted for alleged sexual contact with 8-year-old girl

Russell Sexton is charged with gross sexual imposition.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Grandview Heights man has been indicted on a charge of gross sexual imposition for allegedly having sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

The City of Grandview Heights said Franklin County Children Services notified Grandview Heights police in June about the alleged offense that was reported to have happened in 2015.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, 52-year-old Russell Sexton is accused of touching a girl, who was 8 years old at the time, inappropriately over her clothes.

Sexton admitted to the touching in an interview with detectives but he couldn't remember details because of his level of intoxication.