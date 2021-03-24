VERIFY: Grandview Heights, Columbus police respond to concerning social media posts

The posts have been shared or reposted several times, voicing concerns for women in the Grandview Heights and Columbus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s been some concerning information circulating on social media.

The posts have been shared or reposted several times, voicing concerns for women in the Grandview Heights and Columbus area.

The posts mention a 20-year-old white male, driving around in an old black pickup truck, locking women in the vehicle and being “a serial rapist.”

The posts continue on to mention the guy being “nice-looking,” and meeting women online, going by the names of Jake, Jacob, Chris and Chris P.

Grandview Heights Police Chief Starns addressed these concerns through the City of Grandview Heights’ social media pages.

The department said they are aware but have not taken any reports of crimes that are described in the post.

Columbus Division of Police told 10TV they are aware of the posts circulating and have not had any possible victims file a report.