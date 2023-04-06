2 Grandview Esporta Fitness employees credited with saving gym patron’s life

Before emergency crews arrived at the gym on Goodale Boulevard, the employees had begun chest compressions and used an AED device that was nearby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two employees at the Esporta Fitness in Grandview are being credited for saving a someone’s life after they entered full cardiac arrest in February.

Taylor Ouellette and Kevin Helt were recognized by both the Grandview Heights Fire Department and staff from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Wednesday.

According to the City of Grandview Heights, the two employees performed life-saving efforts on a gym patron who was in cardiac arrest on Feb. 10.

Before emergency crews arrived at the gym on Goodale Boulevard, Ouellette and Helt had begun chest compressions and used an AED device that was nearby. Once the crews arrived, they took over care of the patron and the run had a positive outcome.

“We are grateful for their willingness to jump into action,” a spokesperson for the city wrote. “The importance of bystander CPR cannot be understated, and we saw it firsthand on this run. We encourage everyone to seek out CPR training if they are not already certified because it can truly save a life.”

The Wexner Medical Center provided the following resources that could help someone who may be having a heart attack: