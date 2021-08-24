EXCLUSIVE: Grandmother recalls fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by former Franklin County sheriff's deputy Jason Meade in December 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been nine months since 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. was fatally shot by former Franklin County sheriff's deputy Jason Meade.

Goodson's family has never been the same. Sharon Payne was there when she witnessed the shooting death of her grandson.

"It's just like a real-life nightmare. It's just something that won't go away," she said.

Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was working with a U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force on Dec. 4, 2020.

The task force had just finished an unsuccessful search for a fugitive when Goodson allegedly drove by and waved a gun at Meade.

Meade confronted Goodson outside his vehicle in front of a residence. A witness said Meade commanded Goodson to drop his gun. When he didn't, Meade shot him, the witness said.

Goodson's family said he was shot while walking into his home carrying food.

Meade retired on disability in July. The investigation has been turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

For the first time ever, Payne recalled the moments of what happened on the day of Goodson's death.