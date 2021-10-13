Grandmother, grandson find help out of Salvation Army shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Little Murcy loves to play with his grandmother, Antoinette Green.
But what Murcy doesn't know is how lucky he is today; his first few months of life started in a shelter.
His grandmother became his guardian when his mom couldn’t take care of him.
That's when the Salvation Army stepped in to help, and sponsored the two of them to get out of the shelter.
"The Salvation Army provided me with where to get food, clothing, my first rent deposit," Green said.
Now the both of them live in an apartment and Green lets Murcy crawl around.
"He's got the whole house, except the kitchen, he's got toys all over the place," she said.
Toys, lots of love and a safe place to grow up, all thanks to the work of the Salvation Army.
"They really do more outside the Christmas holiday and I didn't know. So, I thank the Salvation Army. They really stepped up," Green said.
Green agreed to share her story ahead of the Salvation Army’s “Need Knows No Season” virtual donation drive. 10TV is a partner with the Salvation Army in this annual event. It takes place today from 6 a.m. to 6:30 pm. Every gift made will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000 thanks to generous sponsors on the day of the event. Watch 10TV newscasts for information on how you can donate, or click here.