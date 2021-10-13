Grandmother, grandson find help out of Salvation Army shelter

Antoinette Green and her grandson Murcy are in their own homes now thanks to help from the Salvation Army.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Little Murcy loves to play with his grandmother, Antoinette Green.

But what Murcy doesn't know is how lucky he is today; his first few months of life started in a shelter.

His grandmother became his guardian when his mom couldn’t take care of him.

That's when the Salvation Army stepped in to help, and sponsored the two of them to get out of the shelter.

"The Salvation Army provided me with where to get food, clothing, my first rent deposit," Green said.

Now the both of them live in an apartment and Green lets Murcy crawl around.

"He's got the whole house, except the kitchen, he's got toys all over the place," she said.

Toys, lots of love and a safe place to grow up, all thanks to the work of the Salvation Army.

"They really do more outside the Christmas holiday and I didn't know. So, I thank the Salvation Army. They really stepped up," Green said.