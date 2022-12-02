Grand jury declines to indict Columbus officer in fatal 2021 shooting

Officer Andrew Hawkins fatally shot Kyle Veyon, who was chasing a woman with a knife when Columbus officers arrived at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury voted on Friday to not indict a Columbus Division of Police officer who fatally shot a man last year, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office.

Two police officers were called to the 2400 block of Kimberly Parkway in southeast Columbus on Sept. 29 for a reported domestic dispute.

Columbus dispatchers said a man and a woman could be heard arguing in the initial call. While the line was open, the woman said the man, later identified as 26-year-old Kyle Veyon, had a knife.

Officers approached the woman and as officer Andrew Hawkins got out of his car, Veyon approached him with a large kitchen knife.

Hawkins drew his firearm and Veyon started chasing the woman as yelled "get him, get him!"

The prosecutor's office said Hawkins and another officer chased Veyon. The second officer deployed a stun gun at Veyon, but it had no effect.

Veyon turned his attention away from the woman and started moving toward Hawkins, with the knife still in his hand.

Veyon could be heard saying "kill me" multiple times as Hawkins was telling him to stop and drop the knife.

As Veyon kept moving toward Hawkins, the officer fired three shots, striking Veyon.

Officers rendered aid to Veyon until other Columbus officers and medics could arrive ont he scene. Veyon was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Court records say Veyon was ordered to stay from the woman after he was sentenced on an assault charge in August 2021.