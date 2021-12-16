x
Gov. DeWine, first lady postpones public events after exposure to COVID-19

Both the governor and the first lady were exposed Monday evening. The DeWines tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday morning and have not experienced any symptoms.
Credit: AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File
FILE - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, reacts after taking the oath of office alongside his wife Fran during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran have postponed public events for the time being after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor's office, both the governor and the first lady tested negative for the infectious disease Thursday morning after they were exposed Monday evening. 

The release said the DeWines have not experienced any symptoms and will continue to be tested daily. 

This is the second time in more than a month that the DeWines were exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19.

In November, the governor and first lady were exposed to two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus.

