Gov. DeWine, first lady postpones public events after exposure to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran have postponed public events for the time being after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor's office, both the governor and the first lady tested negative for the infectious disease Thursday morning after they were exposed Monday evening.

This is the second time in more than a month that the DeWines were exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19.