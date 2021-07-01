Governor DeWine signs Ohio's new 2022-2023 budget

The money will go into growing a skilled workforce and expanding access to affordable childcare, among other priorities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has signed the new budget bill into law. Ohio's Fiscal Year 2022-2023 includes an income tax cut for all Ohioans.

The goal of Am. Sub. House Bill 110 is to invest more than $1 billion to accelerate economic growth and vitality, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The money will go into growing a skilled workforce, expanding access to affordable childcare, and supporting citizen mental health and wellbeing, among other priorities.

According to the release, DeWine included 14 line-item vetoes in the budget. One of those was an order that would dismiss and refund businesses for violating COVID-19 safety requirements during the pandemic.

"Ohio law should not reward businesses and individuals that violated orders and rules adopted to protect Ohioans from the spread of COVID-19 by excusing their actions," DeWine said in part.

The Ohio House and Senate approved the budget by a 82-13 vote on Monday.