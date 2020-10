The flags will be lowered in recognition of the National Firefighters Memorial Service, which is being held Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine issued an order Sunday morning for all U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the nation's fallen firefighters.

The statewide order is in accordance with orders issued by President Donald Trump.