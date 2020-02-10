DeWine, Husted issue statements following President Trump, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement Friday morning following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Jon Husted issued statements Friday morning following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor shared the statement on his official Twitter account.

DeWine said, "Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19."

DeWine also wrote, "Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health."

Lt. Governor Jon Husted wrote on Twitter, "Wishing the President and First Lady a full and fast recovery."