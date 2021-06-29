Gov. DeWine signs bill allocating portion of $2.2 billion toward state’s economic recovery, infrastructure

Under the bill, part of that allotted money would go directly into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation on Tuesday that will work in part to boost the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

House Bill 168 would invest $2.2 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act toward not only economic recovery, but also state infrastructure and pediatric health facilities.

Under the bill, part of that allotted money would go directly into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was accessed to pay benefits for unemployed Ohioans during the pandemic.