Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Nelsonville firefighter

Credit: WBNS-TV
File photo - Flag flies at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse (WBNS-10TV)

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that United States and Ohio flags be flow at half-staff for an Ohio firefighter who died Sunday evening.

According to the Nelsonville Division of Fire, senior firefighter Jeff Armes collapsed while responding to a building fire.

Credit: Nelsonville Division of Fire
Senior Firefighter Jeff Armes

He was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens where he later died.

DeWine’s order applies to all public buildings and grounds throughout Athens County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral, according to the order.

