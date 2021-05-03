Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Nelsonville firefighter

According to the Nelsonville Division of Fire, senior firefighter Jeff Armes collapsed while responding to a building fire.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that United States and Ohio flags be flow at half-staff for an Ohio firefighter who died Sunday evening.

He was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens where he later died.

DeWine’s order applies to all public buildings and grounds throughout Athens County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.