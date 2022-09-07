GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

The 2022 shows include an updated national event vehicle year eligibility cutoff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks.

"What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling cut-off. So, we've opened it up to a new generation of vehicles to hopefully bring out a new generation of enthusiasts," said Marketing Manager Stephanie Schoennagel.

Dan Timmons traveled from Mooresville, NC with a 1932 Ford 5 that he built with his wife.

"It's a lot of parts, pieces and parts you can buy. It's kind of cookie-cutter stuff, and we tried not to go down that road. We wanted one that you'd remember, so it's kind of cool making everything different," he said.

He took home a GoodGuys Top 10 Builders Choice Award for the custom design.

The car show brought more than 40,000 people to the Ohio Expo Center including young car enthusiasts like Lane Carle, "My dad has his own truck and he's showing here," Carle said. "It's awesome being here."