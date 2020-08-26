Going beyond the basics of 'quarancleaning'

Here are some tips on how to best clean your home during the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Deep cleaning your house in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic takes a few extra steps than just grabbing the sanitizer and a rag.

“A lot more disinfecting, especially the high touch areas,” said Jordan Ward, office manager of Two Maids and a Mop cleaning service based in Dublin.

It is a timely piece of advice given how pod learning is becoming more popular with families who chose to keep their kids at home for virtual learning this fall.

Once your houseguests leave, there are some critical areas you will want to wipe down such as doorknobs, handles on toilets and computer edges.

“Even the backs of chairs as people are pulling out,” Ward explained.

"The edges of doors, sometimes people pull on handles and pull on edge of the door so you’ll want to wipe a couple of feet around the area.”

Many cleaning services also offer a super-charged device that is similar to what restaurants, hotels and airlines use.

Ward said the key is knowing the difference between a sanitizer and a disinfectant.

“A sanitizer will kill the bacteria that lays on the surface,” he said.

“The disinfectant will clean off the bacteria but also the virus that's there too so it needs a little bit of a stronger chemical that needs to be a virucide,” Ward added.

Local epidemiologists said these cleaning methods are important given the cleanliness of your environment is only as safe as what you can trust.

“When you're bringing children into the pod, they're being exposed to adults,” explains Dr. Bill Miller, senior associate dean of research and professor at the Ohio State University College of Public Health.

“And if those adults are having engagement in the community, then the whole pod becomes at risk,” he warned

To begin a deep 'quaranclean' for your home, Two Maids and A Mop suggests these five steps: