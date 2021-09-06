x
Colorado adventure park closes after 6-year-old girl dies

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be closed Monday and Tuesday after an incident that resulted in a fatality at the park.
Credit: Matt Renoux

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who died Sunday evening on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs, according to the Garfield County Coroner's Office.

The park will be closed for two days after the incident, which happened on the Haunted Mine Drop ride Sunday evening, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," the post read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

The coroner's office said in a news release that park employees initiated first aid until paramedics and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office will investigate, the release says. An autopsy was scheduled for this week.

The identity of the child was not released. 

The coroner's office said the child and her family were vacationing in Glenwood Springs.

The park will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the investigation. They plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Glenwood Caverns is a mountain-top amusement park featuring cave tours, thrill rides, and kids activities. The Haunted Mine Drop ride, which opened in July 2017, plunges riders 110 feet deep into a mountain, then returns them to the main level.

10:26 P.M. - An incident occurred this evening, September 5, at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on the Haunted Mine Drop...

Posted by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Credit: Matt Renoux

