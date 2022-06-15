Police: 1 dead, multiple shot near Glenwood Community Center in west Columbus

The victims were taken to Grant Medical Center and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and others were injured after police say shots were fired near a Columbus community center Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police say officers responded just after 5 p.m. to the Glenwood Community Center pool in the Hilltop neighborhood.

According to police and the Columbus Division of Fire, at least three people were shot in the incident.

The victims were taken to Grant Medical Center and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. One of the victims at Grant was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

