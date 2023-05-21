Girls on the Run ends spring season with celebratory 5K

The executive director of the nonprofit organization in central Ohio, Sarah Hider, told 10TV that this year they had 1,100 girls participate in the program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Girls on the Run Central Ohio ended their spring season on Sunday by hosting a celebratory 5K race in downtown Columbus.

The executive director of the nonprofit organization in central Ohio, Sarah Hider, told 10TV that this year they had 1,100 girls participate in the after-school program.

"[The program] uses running, physical activity and games to implement social, emotional learning curriculum where girls learn confidence, they learn about themselves, their teammates and connect with their community," Hider said.

The program is for students in third grade through eighth grade and helps teach them life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and physical activity. The students train for 10 weeks to end their season with a 5K.

This year's race kicked off at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons.

Hider said part of the 10 weeks of training for the girls is helping them set their own goals to get across the finish line.

The organization is currently offered in Franklin, Delaware, Knox, Union and Fairfield counties, though they have plans to expand to Licking, Pickaway and Madison counties.

Girls on the Run Central Ohio was founded in 2008 and offers two seasons per year for girls in the community who want to participate.

During this year's run, 10TV's Gabriela Garcia was at the race emceeing and helping to cheer on the girls. Hider said the girls ended the season running with their friends, families, teammates and coaches.

All of those in the program received a commemorative medal to celebrate their achievements in the season.